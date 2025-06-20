Vizag Traffic Advisory For International Yoga Day: PM Modi To Attend Event, Drones Banned

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a massive International Yoga Day event in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday. As the stage is set for the grand programme, the Visakhapatnam City Police has imposed traffic and drone restrictions, reported PTI.

According to the police, around 5 lakh people are expected to participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations . The event is being organised in a 26-km-long corridor from RK Beach to Bhogapuram in the port city of Visakhapatnam.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the event, scheduled from 6:30 am to 8:00 am, will be organised to get recognition and set records, including a Guinness World Record.

City Police Commissioner Sanka Batra Bagchi said elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Bagchi said, as quoted by ANI, "Five lakh people will participate in the World Yoga Day celebration. We are making arrangements accordingly."

He added that the police enforced vehicle movement restrictions on key routes, especially near the Beach Road area, from June 20 afternoon till the evening of June 21.

"There are traffic restrictions in Visakhapatnam from today till the evening of the 21st. There will be restrictions on the movement of vehicles on Beach Road from NTR Circle to Park Hotel," the commissioner said.

Bagchi advised residents to use alternative routes. He said, "City residents should use alternative routes on Beach Road. There will be restrictions on the movement of vehicles from Park Hotel to Bhimili Beach."

Here are some arrangements made:

1) Restrictions are imposed on the movement of vehicles from Park Hotel to Bhimili Beach.

2) Buses coming from Vizianagaram for the celebration should come towards Boyapalem.

3) Buses coming from the Alluri district for the celebration should come from Vepagunta.

4) Heavy vehicles from Srikakulam should not come towards Thagarapu Valasa-Anandapuram as they will be barred. From Anakapalle to Anandapuram, the heavy vehicles will have to go towards Srikakulam.

5) As many as 9,500 personnel will be deployed to maintain order during the large-scale event.

6) Use of drones in specific zones has been banned from 20 to 21 June. The ban applied within a 5-kilometre radius of sensitive locations, including INS Chola, Andhra University grounds, Kali Mata temple, and INS Kalinga.

The 11th International Yoga Day , celebrated by several countries worldwide, has been themed 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'.

With agency inputs.