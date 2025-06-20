ILO Governing Body Elects New Chair Anousheh Karvar
Karvar is the representative of the government of France to the International Labour Organization governing body and to the G7-G20 for labour, employment and social protection policies. Karvar also chairs the global partnership against child labour, forced labour, human trafficking and modern slavery (Alliance 8.7).
Catelene Passchier (Netherlands) was re-elected as the worker vice-chairperson. Matthias Thorns (Germany) was elected as the employer vice-chairperson.
The ILO governing body, comprising 56 representatives of governments and employers' and workers' organizations, takes decisions on ILO policy, decides the agenda of the ILC, adopts the draft programme and budget of the organization for submission to the Conference, and elects the director-general.
It meets three times a year, in March, June and October/November. Its next meeting will be held from 17 to 27 November 2025.
