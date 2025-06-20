The Ink In Your Samosa: How A Kashmiri Habit Is Making Us Sick

Representational photo

By Junaid Maqbool

On a Srinagar afternoon, a street vendor hands a customer a piping hot potato snacks, folded neatly in a piece of yesterday's newspaper. It's a scene repeated every day across Kashmir.

From Baramulla to Anantnag, from Pulwama's halwai shops to evening snack stalls in Lal Chowk, food wrapped in newsprint feels familiar, even comforting.

But that warm, oily snack comes with something more than spice.

Hidden in the ink are chemicals that, once transferred to hot food, may be affecting your body in serious ways.

Modern printing ink isn't just ink. It's a mix of chemicals, some of them toxic. While these chemicals help words and images stick to paper, they're not meant for your plate.

Mineral oils, for instance, are found in almost all printing inks. They may contain polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). These compounds are linked to cancers of the skin, lungs, and bladder.

According to the European Food Safety Authority, exposure to PAHs through food remains one of the most concerning public health risks.

And it worsens when the food is oily, hot, or wet, exactly how most Kashmiri snacks are served.

Lead, once common in printing inks, has been reduced in newer publications. But older or regional newspapers, still widely used by vendors, may still carry it.

Lead, even in small amounts, has a devastating impact on brain development. A child regularly eating food from such sources could be unknowingly exposed to developmental delays, attention problems, or learning difficulties.

In Kashmir, where educational pressures are already high, such risks deepen the crisis.

Another chemical to worry about is BPA (Bisphenol A), which mimics hormones in the human body. It's been linked to early puberty in girls, PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome), and infertility in men.

Kashmiri doctors have reported a steady rise in teenage girls being diagnosed with PCOS. Could the ink in our food be part of the reason?

It doesn't stop there. Phthalates, another ink component, are known hormone disruptors. Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), released from ink solvents, can worsen asthma or respiratory allergies, especially in children and the elderly.

In 2016, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued an advisory warning against using newspapers for wrapping, serving, or storing food. Their concern was based on several studies that showed harmful chemicals migrating from ink to food.

But on the streets of Kashmir, that advisory went largely unnoticed.

In fact, in a 2021 pilot study by the Department of Environmental Sciences at a northern Indian university, food samples wrapped in newspaper were found to have significantly higher levels of PAHs and Lead than those stored in food-grade material.

Another alarming connection is the rising cases of early heart disease in young Kashmiris.

A 2023 study at SKIMS (Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences) found increasing oxidative stress among youth, which can be linked to long-term exposure to environmental toxins, including those found in food packaging.

The problem with ink-laced food is that it doesn't taste different. There's no smell or visible warning. But its impact shows up silently.

It starts with stomach troubles, like acidity or cramps. Then mood disorders, from irritability to anxiety, linked to hormone imbalances caused by BPA and phthalates.

And then allergic skin reactions, especially in children who eat with their hands. Also, long-term fertility issues, particularly among men exposed to hormone disruptors during adolescence.

The damage builds over time, with every newspaper-wrapped snacks, every paratha rolled in yesterday's headlines.

But why do vendors still use newspapers?

The simple answer is: it's cheap, easy, and available. And because no one's really told them not to.

Food-grade wrapping, like butter paper, foil, or banana leaves, comes at a cost. Vendors often run on tight margins. But with growing evidence of health risks, this trade-off is becoming harder to ignore.

For consumers, the change starts with a simple ask:“Can you use something else instead of newspaper?”

It's a small question, but repeated enough times, it shifts practice. Carrying your own wrapping for street food may sound like a stretch, but so did cloth bags once.

Vendors, too, can be part of the solution. Some have already started using recycled brown paper or foil. A handful of Srinagar shops now offer snacks in paper bowls or biodegradable wrappers. These examples show change is possible, especially if supported by policy.

The Jammu and Kashmir Food Safety Department has issued notices in the past, but enforcement remains spotty. Awareness campaigns, subsidies for packaging, and vendor training programs are missing.

Meanwhile, harmful habits continue unchecked on our streets, silently impacting an entire generation's health.

We've read enough. It's time to stop eating ink.

A samosa shouldn't come with a side of toxins. Nor should tradition come at the cost of thyroid issues in young girls or high blood pressure in teenage boys.

If the pandemic taught us anything, it's that public health begins with the everyday choices we make, and the ones we ignore.

Newspaper tells stories. But when it wraps our food, it becomes part of a story we never asked for. Let's not eat it.

Junaid Maqbool is a researcher in Immuno-Oncology. He can be reached at [email protected]