Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Iran FM Lands In Geneva For Key Talks With EU Diplomats

2025-06-20 10:08:33
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Geneva- Iran's foreign minister arrived Friday for talks with top European diplomats in Geneva about the crisis that centres on concerns about his country's nuclear programme, a week after the long-simmering dispute erupted into war between Israel and Iran.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived at a hotel in the Swiss city for a meeting with his counterparts from France, Germany and the UK and the European Union's foreign policy chief.

It is the first face-to-face meeting between Western and Iranian officials since the start of the conflict. (AP)

