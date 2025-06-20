Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rajnath To Attend Yoga Day Celebrations In J&K


2025-06-20 10:08:31
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said he will attend the International Day of Yoga celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir on June 21 and also interact with the armed forces personnel at Udhampur Cantonment.

He shared the update in a post on X.

“Leaving New Delhi for Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. Shall attend the International Yoga Day celebrations tomorrow morning. Also, looking forward to interact with the Armed Forces personnel at Udhampur Cantt,” Singh said in a post.

The defence minister will be on a two-day visit to the Jammu region.

The main IDY celebrations, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

