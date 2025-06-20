Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Safety Shot Inc

Safety Shot Inc


2025-06-20 10:07:48
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:40 AM EST - Safety Shot Inc : Provides an update on the expected timing for the closing of its previously announced acquisition of Yerbaé Brands Corp. Following the approval of the acquisition by a majority of its stockholders on June 12, 2025, the companies have been working to complete the final administrative steps for the transaction. While the closing was anticipated this week, the process will now be finalized next week. Safety Shot Inc shares N are trading up $0.04 at $0.30.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN20062025000212011056ID1109701015

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search