Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT


2025-06-20 10:07:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3237115 KUWAIT -- Vice Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army Air Vice Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah stresses the significance of keeping teamwork and vigilance amid rapid developments.
3237096 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price rose by USD 1.29 during Thursday's trading to reach USD 77.46 per barrel (pb), compared with USD 76.17 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) says.
3237117 ANKARA -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that the spiral of violence triggered by Israel occupation attacks could harm the region and Europe in terms of migration and the possibility of nuclear leakage.
3237118 ISTANBUL -- Istanbul will host the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday and Sunday, chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
3237106 GENEVA -- The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) warns of the imminent risk of children dying of thirst in Gaza as vital water systems collapse under what it described as a "man-made drought".
3237095 BEIJING -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) expels the official Philippine vessel 3006 from China's territorial waters around Huangyan Dao in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, a CCG spokesperson says. (end)
