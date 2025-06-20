Azerbaijan's FM And EU High Representative Discuss Regional Security In Phone Call
On June 20, 2025, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a telephone conversation with the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas.
Azernews reports, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussion focused on the current security situation resulting from the Israel-Iran conflict.
Both parties expressed serious concern over the escalating tensions and instability in the region caused by the Israel-Iran confrontation. They emphasized the urgent need for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.
The European Union appreciated Azerbaijan's significant role in facilitating the evacuation of foreign nationals, including EU citizens, from Iran amid the crisis.
In addition to the security issues, the officials exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest, underscoring the ongoing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU.
