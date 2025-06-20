Kazakhstan Plans Regulatory Reform In Oil And Gas Labor Practices
This decision was announced during a seminar-meeting at the dialogue platform of KazTransOil JSC, which was attended by Vice Minister of Energy Alibek Zhamauov. The event focused on improving labor regulation in a sector considered strategically vital to the national economy.
Representatives from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, the Republican Research Institute for Labor Protection, and major oil and gas companies participated. They reviewed the algorithm for drafting and approving labor regulations, shared best practices, and discussed procedures for reviewing norms under current legislation.
“This work is an important step towards improving the labor regulatory system in a strategically important industry for the country, contributing to increased efficiency and safety of production processes in oil and gas sector organizations,” said Zhamauov.
Particular attention was paid to the experience of JSC KazTransOil, JSC InterGas Central Asia, and the Center for Organizational Development and Standardization of KMG Engineering LLP.
The initiative follows recent inspections and safety audits conducted at major oil and gas facilities earlier this year, which revealed inconsistencies between existing labor standards and current production realities. In several cases, outdated regulatory norms were found to hinder operational efficiency and compromise workplace safety. As a result, authorities have prioritized the revision of labor standards as part of a national strategy to modernize industrial regulation and prevent future incidents.
