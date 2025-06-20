Azerbaijani Regions Set To Host Artificial Intelligence Forum

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Artificial Intelligence Forum is planned to be held in the Azerbaijani regions, General Director of the Youth Development and Career Center Azer Aliyev told Trend on the sidelines of the Youth Artificial Intelligence Forum.

He first spoke about the Artificial Intelligence Forum held today in Baku.

"Today we held the second Artificial Intelligence Forum for the youth. This forum was organized in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Youth Foundation, and the Public Union for Support to Youth Education as state agencies. More than 200 young people participated in the event," the center's head explained.

Aliyev also highlighted the main goals of the center.

"Our main goal is to inform and educate them about the opportunities in technology and digital solutions created by our state for young people, and at the same time, to encourage them to use artificial intelligence tools effectively and efficiently.

Considering the growing interest of young people in the forum, I believe that our activities-projects and events-will be implemented in this direction in the next stages," he mentioned.

Aliyev emphasized that a series of events are also being held in the regions for the personal development and career building of young people:

"Accordingly, we plan to hold the Artificial Intelligence Forum in our regions as well.

In addition, we have the Carrier Lab project for the career building of the youth. In accordance with the project, we are already trying to support the career building of thousands of young people in more than 20 cities and regions with their participation. We also organize meetings of young people with professionals from various fields.

In the coming months, we aim to implement this project more broadly and for more young people," Aliyev concluded.