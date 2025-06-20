High Purity Calcium Sulfate Market To Hit USD 18.11 Billion By 2032 SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 202 4
|USD 11.17 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 18.11 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 6.24% From 2025 to 2032
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Historical Data
|2021-2023
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Drivers
| . Surging Pharmaceutical Excipient Applications Drive High Purity Calcium Sulfate Demand.
. Adoption of Sustainable, Digitalized Production Technologies Augments Market Expansion.
By Form , the Powder Form dominated the High Purity Calcium Sulfate Market in 2024 with a 49.2% Market Share.
The dominance is due to powder's fine texture, high purity, and superior compatibility with pharmaceutical and cosmetic formulations. Its enhanced solubility and bioavailability make it ideal for healthcare uses, such as bone grafts and topical creams. Companies like Imerys have scaled up production to meet rising biomedical demand. Additionally, powder's ability to improve cement properties supports its use in construction. This adaptability across multiple industries reinforces its leadership in the High Purity Calcium Sulfate market.
By End-use, Pharmaceuticals dominated the High Purity Calcium Sulfate Market in 2024 with a 34.7% Market Share.
The dominance is due to its widespread application as a drug excipient, bone graft substitute, and component in wound healing products. Regulatory approvals from agencies like the U.S. FDA have increased its use in implantable devices. Pharmaceutical firms, including Baxter International, are utilizing it in regenerative therapies. The rising incidence of orthopedic conditions and the demand for minimally invasive treatments further propel adoption. Continuous clinical research and growing healthcare investments contribute significantly to the segment's strength and expansion.
By Region, Asia Pacific dominated the High Purity Calcium Sulfate Market in 2024, Holding a 39.8% Market Share.
The dominance is due to rapid industrialization, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and a strong pharmaceutical manufacturing base in countries like China and India. Companies such as Wuxi AppTec and Sun Pharmaceutical are major contributors to medical demand. Rising consumer interest in mineral-based beauty and personal care products, along with government support for sustainable construction materials, further accelerates growth. The increasing need for bone grafts and implants due to chronic health issues continues to drive high purity calcium sulfate usage in the region.
Recent Developments
- In January 2025, Imerys acquired Chemviron's European minerals business, adding three facilities and €50 million in revenue to strengthen its high-purity mineral portfolio. In June 2024, CGC Inc. partnered with Groupe Beauchesne to expand its gypsum offerings into ceiling systems, enhancing its market presence and product portfolio.
