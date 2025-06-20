DIY Projects Can Have Legal Dangers

- Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel, NV, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As DIY projects surge in popularity, experts warn of hidden legal dangers individuals may overlook. While DIY projects are seemingly cost-effective up front, skipping professional legal advice can result in expensive errors and lengthy legal disputes. This is especially true for:Estate Planning: A DIY will has the potential to overlook critical aspects, like failing to comply with state witnessing requirements, unintended beneficiaries, and forcing family members into lengthy and expensive probate battles.Business Formation: It is very easy to draft contracts incorrectly or structure a business incorrectly, not to mention employee complexities and tax violations that can follow.Family Law: Navigating divorce or child custody on your own can result in inequitable settlements and long-term emotional strain.Real Estate Transactions: Unfavorable contract terms and title issues are very common mistakes in real estate, and they can lead to significant financial losses.Individuals embarking on a DIY project like the ones listed above can utilize online resources for research and to acquire legal counsel. LegalMatch, the nation's first-ever attorney-client matching platform, offers free attorney matching for any type of lawyer, like a real estate lawyer or family law lawyer .The platform also has an enormous online Law Library filled with informative articles about what type of legal situation you are in, how to proceed, your options, and the attorney that will be needed.About LegalMatchLegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

