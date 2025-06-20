Express Wash Concepts Expands Strategic Detroit Metro Presence With Ninth Clean Express Auto Wash Grand Opening

Free Signature Washes June 20 – June 29 at 34835 Plymouth Road in Livonia

COLUMBUS, Ohio and DETROIT, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced the grand opening of its ninth metro Detroit Clean Express Auto Wash , located at 34835 Plymouth Road in Livonia. With this addition, EWC now operates 121 express wash locations across Detroit, Pittsburgh, Toledo, Cleveland, Dayton, Columbus and Hampton Roads. More than 25 additional sites are planned to open or break ground by the end of 2025-including four throughout the Detroit metro area.

"Opening our ninth metro Detroit location is a meaningful milestone in our continued commitment to make high-quality car care more convenient, consistent and customer-focused than ever before," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "Our team is dedicated to delivering the most exceptional wash experience in the region- while also creating great career opportunities, supporting fantastic local non-profits truly making a difference, and being a company our customers can feel great about choosing."

To celebrate the grand opening, the Plymouth Road Livonia Clean Express will offer free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature washes (a $22 value) from June 20–29, 2025. Guests can also join the Wash Smart Unlimited Club at 50% off for the first three months. For every new membership purchased during the event, Clean Express will donate $10 to CARES, a local nonprofit providing essential services to individuals and families facing financial hardship or instability.

Additional grand opening promotions include a $50 Clean Express gift card available for just $25, with 100% of proceeds benefiting CARES. Gift cards purchased at the Plymouth Road, Livonia location are redeemable at any Clean Express or Express Wash Concepts site.

Clean Express delivers a premium express car wash experience with state-of-the-art equipment, complimentary professional-grade vacuums and a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club allows members to clean and protect their vehicles with ease- while enjoying the flexibility and value of unlimited washing at any EWC location.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 121 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash , Flying Ace Express Car Wash , Clean Express Auto Wash , Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash . EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts

