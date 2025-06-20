Threathunter.Ai Eliminates MFA Attacks With MILBERT, The First Agentic AI Built To Kill Session Hijacks In Real Time

87 percent of successful cyberattacks in 2024 happened after MFA showed green.

This is not theoretical. This is not phishing. This is real access, granted by the victim, with MFA in place. The breach happens the moment the attacker captures a valid session token.

This is how Evilginx works:

User clicks login → MFA is entered → Evilginx proxy relays it → Session token is stolen → Attacker enters with full access

Nothing looks wrong. No malware was dropped. No alert triggers. But the attacker now has everything.

Void Blizzard. Storm-2372. Tycoon 2FA.

These campaigns are using weaponized proxies to compromise global nonprofits, government contractors, and critical infrastructure. Not in the future. Today.

The industry's response has been silence or spin.

EDRs don't see it. SIEMs log it after the fact. SEGs are blind. MFA keeps showing checkmarks.

Security leaders are being lulled into a false sense of protection by the very tools that attackers are walking right

ThreatHunter built MILBERT to break that cycle.

MILBERT is not a rule engine. It is an agentic AI that reasons, evaluates risk in real time, and acts without waiting.

MILBERT defends identity trust across five core layers:

- Tracks the entire lifecycle of each session. If tokens are reused, abused, or proxied, the session is terminated immediately.- Validates that the login source is legitimate. No spoofed headers or mismatched device details get through.- Learns each user's real behavior over time and reacts instantly to suspicious deviations.- Scores every login with a verdict: Trusted, Conditional, Enhanced Verification, Deny, or Investigate.- MILBERT does not wait for approval. It blocks, revokes, and alerts on its own.

What traditional security calls normal, MILBERT calls compromised.

Attackers are not guessing passwords. They are stealing trust. And trust, once hijacked, is not detectable by static systems.

MILBERT was built by the same team that has spent years tracking real breaches in the wild and responding to live attacks that slipped through every major product stack.

If your security strategy still ends at MFA, you are not protected. You are exposed.

MILBERT changes that by turning every login into a decision.

It does not assume trust. It proves it.

It does not rely on clean checkboxes.

It analyzes flow, session, fingerprint, timing, risk, velocity, and history.

It scores it. It classifies it. And if needed, it kills it.

Read the blog post that started it all



Then go get your own MILBERT.

Pricing starts at $4,995 per year.

That is the introductory rate. No bait and switch. No tiered nonsense. Just full protection from day one.

About ThreatHunter

ThreatHunter, a 100% Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, is a leading provider of AI-driven threat hunting solutions. Ranked in the top 50 MSSPs in the world, ThreatHunter continues to shape the future of cybersecurity with solutions that stay ahead of evolving threats.

Media Contact: PR Team

[email protected]

714.515.4011

SOURCE ThreatHunter