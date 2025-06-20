Crimson Cup Celebrates June Anniversaries Of 13 Independent Coffee Shops In 6 States

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea celebrates the anniversaries of 13 independent coffee houses across 6 states this month. These vibrant local businesses - supported by the award-winning roaster's 7 Steps to Success consulting program - are commemorating milestones from one to 13 years of serving exceptional coffee and community.

2024 Ribbon Cutting at Cups of Joy - Wilson Medical Center in Wilson, N.C.

"Congratulations to these coffee entrepreneurs, who continue to brew success through persistence, creativity, and people-first service," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert. "From first-year milestones to 13 years of impact, these shops reflect the heart and resilience of independent coffeehouses nationwide.

We're proud to support both coffee and community in so many local neighborhoods across the country."

Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success program helps new and growing coffee businesses thrive by offering a comprehensive roadmap - from concept and location planning to training, marketing and beyond.

June Anniversaries from North Carolina to Texas

These independent shops are celebrating anniversaries with Crimson Cup in June 2025:



Creek Coffee House, Lillington, N.C., 13 years

Cpl. Ray's Coffee, Odessa, Texas, 10 years

Creighton Brothers Crazy Egg Cafe & Coffee Bar, Warsaw, Ind., 10 years

Rustic Joe's Coffee House, Markleysburg, Pa., 8 years

Stoked Coffee, Parkersburg, W.Va., 8 years

The Coffee House, Norwalk, Ohio, 7 years

Coffee in the Valley, Valley City, Ohio, 6 years

Common Ground Coffee Bar, Oxford, Miss., 5 years

Sweeten Creek Coffee, Asheville, N.C., 5 years

The Branch Coffeehouse, Greensburg, Ind., 4 years

Cadence Coffeehouse & Creperie, Niles, Ohio, 3 years

Timber Creek Coffee, Myerstown, Pa., 2 years Cups of Joy – Wilson Medical, Wilson, N.C., 1 year

Cpl. Ray's Coffee, Stoked Coffee and Cups of Joy are part of multi-location ownership groups, showcasing the scalability of the 7 Steps model.

Cups of Joy Brews Growth and Community in North Carolina

A standout among this month's anniversaries is Cups of Joy, celebrating its first year of bringing exceptional coffee to Wilson, North Carolina under new ownership.

Originally founded by Mary Narron, the shop found new life when Chris and Tanya Dunn became owners in early 2024. Guided by Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success program, the Dunns expanded quickly, opening a second location at Wilson Medical Center later that same year.

"We saw this as a tremendous chance to grow Cups of Joy and serve even more people in Wilson," said Chris Dunn. "Crimson Cup's step-by-step support helped us every step of the way."

The new hospital coffee shop mirrors the warmth and quality of the original location, offering both comfort and connection to staff and visitors. Beyond their storefronts, the Dunns continue to invest in local causes, youth development and charitable events.

"The framework Crimson Cup offers makes everything streamlined and simple," Chris said. "Their ongoing guidance has been crucial - especially during the soft opening of our second location."

A Proven Path to Coffee Shop Success

Backed by Greg Ubert's book Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, Crimson Cup's 7 Steps program supports new and existing coffee shop owners in every phase of their journey - from startup planning and operations to hiring and marketing.

With more than 300 independent coffee shops launched across 37 states , the program empowers entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams.

Ready to Brew Your Dream?

Thinking of starting or growing a coffee shop? Contact 7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton at [email protected] or call 888-800-9224 to learn how Crimson Cup can support your dream.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2025 Golden Bean World Series Championship and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Through its Friend2Farmer ® initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.

Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants and food service locations across 37 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup .

