Crimson Cup Celebrates June Anniversaries Of 13 Independent Coffee Shops In 6 States
COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea celebrates the anniversaries of 13 independent coffee houses across 6 states this month. These vibrant local businesses - supported by the award-winning roaster's 7 Steps to Success consulting program - are commemorating milestones from one to 13 years of serving exceptional coffee and community.
2024 Ribbon Cutting at Cups of Joy - Wilson Medical Center in Wilson, N.C.
"Congratulations to these coffee entrepreneurs, who continue to brew success through persistence, creativity, and people-first service," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert. "From first-year milestones to 13 years of impact, these shops reflect the heart and resilience of independent coffeehouses nationwide.
We're proud to support both coffee and community in so many local neighborhoods across the country."
Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success program helps new and growing coffee businesses thrive by offering a comprehensive roadmap - from concept and location planning to training, marketing and beyond.
June Anniversaries from North Carolina to Texas
These independent shops are celebrating anniversaries with Crimson Cup in June 2025:
-
Creek Coffee House, Lillington, N.C., 13 years
Cpl. Ray's Coffee, Odessa, Texas, 10 years
Creighton Brothers Crazy Egg Cafe & Coffee Bar, Warsaw, Ind., 10 years
Rustic Joe's Coffee House, Markleysburg, Pa., 8 years
Stoked Coffee, Parkersburg, W.Va., 8 years
The Coffee House, Norwalk, Ohio, 7 years
Coffee in the Valley, Valley City, Ohio, 6 years
Common Ground Coffee Bar, Oxford, Miss., 5 years
Sweeten Creek Coffee, Asheville, N.C., 5 years
The Branch Coffeehouse, Greensburg, Ind., 4 years
Cadence Coffeehouse & Creperie, Niles, Ohio, 3 years
Timber Creek Coffee, Myerstown, Pa., 2 years
Cups of Joy – Wilson Medical, Wilson, N.C., 1 year
Cpl. Ray's Coffee, Stoked Coffee and Cups of Joy are part of multi-location ownership groups, showcasing the scalability of the 7 Steps model.
Cups of Joy Brews Growth and Community in North Carolina
A standout among this month's anniversaries is Cups of Joy, celebrating its first year of bringing exceptional coffee to Wilson, North Carolina under new ownership.
Originally founded by Mary Narron, the shop found new life when Chris and Tanya Dunn became owners in early 2024. Guided by Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success program, the Dunns expanded quickly, opening a second location at Wilson Medical Center later that same year.
"We saw this as a tremendous chance to grow Cups of Joy and serve even more people in Wilson," said Chris Dunn. "Crimson Cup's step-by-step support helped us every step of the way."
The new hospital coffee shop mirrors the warmth and quality of the original location, offering both comfort and connection to staff and visitors. Beyond their storefronts, the Dunns continue to invest in local causes, youth development and charitable events.
"The framework Crimson Cup offers makes everything streamlined and simple," Chris said. "Their ongoing guidance has been crucial - especially during the soft opening of our second location."
A Proven Path to Coffee Shop Success
Backed by Greg Ubert's book Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, Crimson Cup's 7 Steps program supports new and existing coffee shop owners in every phase of their journey - from startup planning and operations to hiring and marketing.
With more than 300 independent coffee shops launched across 37 states , the program empowers entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams.
Ready to Brew Your Dream?
Thinking of starting or growing a coffee shop? Contact 7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton at [email protected] or call 888-800-9224 to learn how Crimson Cup can support your dream.
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2025 Golden Bean World Series Championship and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.
Through its Friend2Farmer ® initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.
Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants and food service locations across 37 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup .
SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & TeaWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment