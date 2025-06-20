Aiper Names FIFA World Cup Champion Lucas Hernández As Brand Ambassador

MENAFN - PR Newswire)The "Guarded by Greatness" philosophy bridges Hernández's on-field brilliance with Aiper's engineering ethos. Just as the defender neutralizes threats before they reach the goal, Aiper's robots-equipped with intelligent sensors and advanced navigation-prevent pool maintenance issues at their source. This shared commitment to "anticipating challenges, not just solving them" forms the partnership's core narrative.

Lucas Hernández: A Legacy of Precision

Born in Marseille in 1996, Hernández has cemented his status as one of Europe's most formidable defenders. His career highlights include the 2018 FIFA World Cup triumph with France, pivotal roles at Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich, and his current leadership at Paris Saint-Germain. Renowned for his tactical foresight, relentless intensity, and split-second decision-making, Hernández embodies the same proactive precision that defines Aiper's smart pool technology.

Aiper: Redefining Outdoor Living

As a pioneer in wireless pool care, Aiper's Scuba X1 Pro Max and Surfer S2 Skimmer have set industry benchmarks for autonomous cleaning. The brand's expansion into smart gardening with the IrriSense sprinkler system underscores its vision to "Bring Vacation Home"-transforming backyards into hassle-free oases through cutting-edge automation.

Campaign with Global Reach

Filmed against the iconic backdrop of Paris, the campaign features two cinematic brand films starring Hernández alongside Aiper's flagship products: the Scuba X1 Pro Max , Scuba X1 , Scuba S1 , and the newly unveiled IrriSense smart irrigation system.

About Aiper

Aiper is the global pioneer of cordless robotic pool cleaning technology and a leader in smart yard product solutions. Through its "Bring Vacation Home" campaign, Aiper empowers homeowners to transform their backyards into a personal vacation retreat with the help of innovative, smarter, and greener product solutions that effortlessly handle pool and lawn maintenance to save time, money, and energy. From state-of-the-art pool cleaners to intelligent irrigation systems, Aiper delivers a comprehensive backyard ecosystem of products that simplify outdoor maintenance so users can enjoy more leisure and fun. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have garnered prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and editorial awards from USA Today and TWICE. Additionally, Aiper has been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards honoree in 2023, 2024, and 2025, underscoring its commitment to pioneering smart yard solutions.

