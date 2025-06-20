ADT Partners With All Things Made New To Launch Safe Spaces For Youth In Dallas County

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), a provider of smart home and small business security solutions, today announced a $100,000 donation to support All Things Made New, a Dallas-area nonprofit that helps teens and young adults through mentorship, life skills coaching and access to essential resources.

The partnership, part of ADT's Safe Places program, is funding the creation of two ADT Safe Places Drop-In Centers in Irving, serving youth across Dallas County and nearby Dallas neighborhoods. These centers will provide consistent, supportive environments for youth ages 10 to 18, offering tutoring, trauma-informed care, mentoring, nutritional support and access to technology outside of school hours.

“At ADT, we believe safety is about more than technology; it's about trust, consistency and care,” said Dave Scott, Executive Vice President and Chief Administration and People Officer at ADT.“Our partnership with All Things Made New is rooted in that belief. By helping create spaces where young people feel supported, seen and empowered, we're honoring our commitment to the communities we call home.”

As part of the donation, ADT also funded the purchase of a co-branded 10-passenger van to help ensure youth have reliable transportation to and from programming. In addition, smart security systems have been donated and installed at both ATMN locations to help safeguard staff, volunteers and students.

“Our youth deserve people and places they can count on, not just for support but for opportunity,” said Michelle Flores, Executive Director of All Things Made New.“Partnering with ADT helps us reach more young people and open more doors for them. Together, we're expanding access to safe spaces, caring mentors, and the resources they need to imagine and create a brighter future.”

The announcement was made during a community event at ATMN's Irving headquarters, attended by ADT and ATMN leadership, Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer and other community leaders. The event included a check presentation, van reveal and a guided tour of one of the new ADT Safe Places Drop-In Centers.

About ADT

ADT provides safe, smart, and sustainable solutions for people, homes, and small businesses. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety, and a premium customer experience-delivered by the largest network of smart home security professionals in the U.S.-ADT empowers people to protect and connect to what matters most, every second, every day. For more information, visit ADT.com.

Founded in 2012, All Things Made New provides mentoring and life skills programming for teens and young adults in the Dallas/Irving area. The organization is dedicated to helping youth overcome barriers and become positive contributors to their families, schools and communities. Learn more at

Media Contact

...