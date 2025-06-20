IPG Photonics Releases High-Power Lasers On New RI Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Offers 60% Floor Space Saving, Simplified Integration and Better Reliability

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP), the global leader in fiber laser technology, has released new high-power lasers built on a new rack-integrated platform. On display at Laser World of Photonics, June 24-27, 2025 in Munich, Germany, this product line delivers significant cost savings and operational advantages for manufacturers, including reduced floor space requirements, simplified integration, and enhanced reliability.

IPG Unlocks Added Benefits for Manufacturers with Holistically Redesigned Laser Architecture

These new RI lasers require 60% less floor space, reducing facility costs and enabling more flexible factory layouts. RI lasers take advantage of a new generation of IPG laser pump diodes with higher densities of power per volume, which in turn, lowers total cost of ownership.

RI Platform Offers New Innovative Advantages for Manufacturing

Beyond the reduction in size and weight, the new RI laser platform delivers more consistent processing results, reducing waste and setup time. The new platform provides simplified OEM integration and minimizes or eliminates laser damage or shutdown. Additionally, the RI architecture provides protection against condensation and can be cooled with water up to 25° C, resulting in the ability to increase the maximum operating temperature, while enabling even safer operation in humid environments.

Further Improvements for Operational Efficiency and Customer Flexibility

IPG continues to deliver on its promise of continuous innovation, as demonstrated by improving its line of already world-leading high-power lasers with unmatched specifications and new features. The RI platform offers higher flexibility and operational efficiency by allowing manufacturers to select optimized process parameters for multiple applications such as processing delicate materials that previously required separate equipment.

Customers can discuss their specific applications and evaluate the technology in-person June 24-27, 2025 at Laser World of Photonics in Messe München in the IPG booth, Hall B3, Booth #218.

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company's mission is to develop innovative laser solutions making the world a better place. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability, and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. IPG is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide.

For more information, visit IPGPhotonics.com .

