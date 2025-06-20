Pre-Orders For The Life Size Bust 'Pacific Rim (Film) Crimson Typhoon' Began June 19, 2025
Life Size Bust Pacific Rim Crimson Typhoon
Size
LED Illuminations
Swappable Parts
Gipsy Danger Battle Mode
Prime 1 Studio has announced the Life Size Bust "Pacific Rim (Film) Crimson Typhoon." Pre-orders began June 19, 2025 (JST). Release set for December 2026.ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prime 1 Studio is proud to announce that the life-size bust of Crimson Typhoon, the Mark-4 Jaeger featured in the 2013 sci-fi film Pacific Rim directed by Guillermo del Toro, is now available for pre-order.
Following the release of our life-size Gypsy Danger bust this past April, this new piece brings to life the detailed design of Crimson Typhoon in massive scale. The bust faithfully recreates its spherical upper torso, vivid crimson armor, and even the cockpit interior featuring the drifting Tang brothers. Multiple LED light-up features are embedded throughout, including the iconic large mono-eye.
The Deluxe Version includes additional arm parts to represent the Jaeger's signature triple-arm configuration. This allows for display options reminiscent of the“Thundercloud Formation” combat move seen in the film.
Product Name:
Life Size Bust Pacific Rim (Film) Crimson Typhoon Deluxe Version
Retail Price USD: $4999
Edition Size: 150
Arrival Date: December 2026
Scale: Non
H: 103cm W: 127cm D: 81cm
Weight: 55.4Kg
Materials: Polystone and other materials
Specifications:
・Two (2) Right Arms
・One (1) Left Arm
・LED Light-Up Features (Mono-eye, Backpack, Arms, etc.)
LED Power Supply Method: TBD
* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.
Copyright: TM & (C) 2025 Legendary. All Rights Reserved.
Crimson Typhoon Product PV
