Latvia Reaffirms Defense Spending Pledge In Talks With US Envoy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On Friday, June 20, Latvian Minister of Defense Andris Sprūds met with the Ambassador of the United States to Latvia, Christopher Robinson, to discuss the upcoming NATO Summit in The Hague and the development of Latvia's defense industry, Trend reports.

“It is expected that NATO allies will reach a historic agreement at the Hague Summit to increase defense spending to 5 percent. For Latvia's security, it is critically important that NATO becomes even stronger and can effectively meet evolving geopolitical challenges. Latvia has already demonstrated its political will by committing to raise its own defense spending to 5 percent in the near future,” said Minister Sprūds.

The meeting took place on the same day that“BALTOPS 25” (Baltic Operations 2025) officially concluded. This annual multinational military exercise is organized and led by the US Naval Forces Europe and Africa, the US Sixth Fleet, and NATO's Naval Striking and Support Forces. The exercise aims to strengthen interoperability, joint readiness, and regional stability.

BALTOPS 25 included the participation of 16 NATO member states, with more than 40 ships, 25 aircraft, and approximately 9,000 personnel. Latvia was represented by servicemembers from the 4th Kurzeme Brigade of the National Guard, the Navy, the Air Force, the Mechanized Infantry Brigade of the Land Forces, and the Training and Doctrine Command.

Latvia's military cooperation with the United States has expanded significantly in recent years. In December 2023, Latvia and the United States signed a contract for the acquisition of Naval Strike Missile coastal defense systems, developed by US-based Raytheon and Norwegian company Kongsberg, with a total value of 105 million dollars. In addition, Latvia has signed a contract with the US government to procure six HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) produced by Lockheed Martin. Delivery to the Latvian National Armed Forces is expected to begin in 2027.

The United States remains a long-standing strategic partner and ally to Latvia, playing a key role in strengthening the nation's defense. The relationship between the two countries is built on shared values and a mutual commitment to democracy.