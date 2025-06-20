Azerbaijani FM, European Commission's VP Discuss Israeli-Iranian Tensions
During the conversation, the current security situation as a result of the Israeli-Iranian conflict was discussed.
The stakeholders articulated their profound apprehension
regarding the geopolitical stability in the area stemming from the
Israeli-Iranian hostilities and underscored the criticality of
addressing the discord via diplomatic channels.
The pivotal contribution of Azerbaijan in the exfiltration of foreign nationals, encompassing individuals from European Union member states, from the Iranian territory was duly acknowledged.
Furthermore, the stakeholders engaged in a dialogue regarding additional matters of reciprocal significance.
To recall, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran's Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.
That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.
