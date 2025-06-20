UNESCO Committee For Protection And Promotion Of Cultural Expression To Include Azerbaijan (UPDATED)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The Republic of Azerbaijan has been elected as a member of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions under UNESCO for the 2025–2029 term, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The elections took place on June 20, 2025, at UNESCO headquarters during the Tenth Session of the Conference of the Parties to the 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.
The Intergovernmental Committee, which oversees the implementation of the 2005 Convention, consists of 24 members with a four-year mandate. Azerbaijan previously served on the committee from 2019 to 2023.
Meeting annually, the committee's key functions include promoting the objectives of the Convention, monitoring its implementation, analyzing and presenting periodic reports by the parties to the Conference, preparing operational guidelines, providing relevant recommendations on issues raised by countries, and establishing consultation mechanisms to promote the Convention's principles in other international forums.
Azerbaijan's re-election to the committee clearly reflects the country's consistent and purposeful policy aimed at protecting cultural diversity, promoting freedom of cultural expression, and strengthening international cooperation in this field, as well as its high level of commitment to these areas.
