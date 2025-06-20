Youth Artificial Intelligence Forum Kicks Off In Baku To Empower Young Innovators
Today, the Youth Artificial Intelligence Forum is being held in Baku, organized by the Youth Development and Career Center in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Youth Foundation of Azerbaijan, the Public Union for Supporting Youth Enlightenment, and as part of the“Baku ID” Innovation Festival, Azernews reports.
The main goal of the forum is to introduce young people to the latest developments in artificial intelligence, spark their interest in the field, discuss career opportunities, and support their preparation for the future labor market.
At the opening ceremony, MP Mushfiq Jafarov, Deputy Executive Director of the Youth Foundation of Azerbaijan Yusif Valiyev, and Director General of the Youth Development and Career Center Azer Aliyev emphasized the importance of youth development in technology and artificial intelligence, highlighting the opportunities created by the government for young people in this sector.
The forum, attended by over 200 young participants, features a panel discussion titled“The Role of Artificial Intelligence and Technology in Youth Career Development: Current Opportunities and Challenges.” The session is moderated by Aynure Alakbarli, Chairperson of the Public Union for Supporting Youth Enlightenment.
Speakers include Ramil Jabbarov, Head of Department at the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan; Alya Abbaszada, Executive Director of the Technovate-Sabah Angel Investors Club; Orkhan Gahramanzade, Head of Department at the Youth Foundation of Azerbaijan; and Leman Aliyeva, Co-founder of the Artificial Intelligence HUB.
During the discussions, participants explore the opportunities artificial intelligence technologies offer to youth, the challenges within the sector, and the impact of AI on the labor market.
The event will conclude with a Q&A session, providing young attendees the chance to engage with experts and have their questions answered.
This is the second edition of the Artificial Intelligence Forum organized by the Youth Development and Career Center, aimed at enhancing young people's knowledge and skills in digital technologies, while fostering networking and collaboration within the field.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment