Datadog Ranked On Forbes' Global 2000 List, Recognizing Global Impact And Financial Strength

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it has ranked on the Forbes Global 2000 and Forbes Global 2000 United States Lists for 2025. Datadog's addition recognizes the company's global impact and financial strength.

Forbes' annual ranking measures the world's largest companies based on sales, profits, assets and market value. Datadog recently announced its first quarter 2025 financial results , and for the trailing twelve months ending March 31, 2025, reported $2.8 billion in revenue, growing 26% year-over-year. As of March 31, 2025, Datadog serves about 30,500 customers, including leading companies like Samsung, NASDAQ, Shell, Autodesk, and Toyota.

"Datadog's arrival on Forbes' Global 2000 List reflects our continued innovation and R&D investment to help our more than 30,000 customers observe, secure and act to solve mission-critical business problems," said Adam Blitzer, COO at Datadog. "We continue to deliver industry-leading capabilities to help our customers as they migrate to the cloud and adopt new technologies like next-gen AI. This is backed by investment into our company and people as we pursue our long-term growth opportunities."

This latest milestone comes just after Datadog demonstrated its continued product innovation at the company's annual DASH conference , held in New York City. Attracting record attendance, the event saw Datadog unveil significant new products and features, including:



New AI agents to rapidly resolve application issues;

New LLM observability capabilities to monitor agentic AI, accelerate development and improve model performance;

AI security capabilities to enable comprehensive protection from critical AI risks;

The launch of an Internal Developer Portal to give engineering teams autonomy and help ship production-ready code quickly; New long-term retention, search and data residency capabilities in its log management offering .

To learn more about the launches Datadog made at DASH, please visit: .

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

