Laser By Aleya Reports Increased Interest In Laser Hair Removal Among Male Clients In New York

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Great Neck, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - Laser by Aleya , a provider of professional, has observed a notable increase in interest among male clients seeking long-term grooming solutions. This shift aligns with a broader trend in the personal care industry, where men are prioritizingthrough advanced laser hair removal treatments.







Laser by Aleya Observes Uptick in Male Clients Seeking Long-Term Grooming Solutions

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



According to a 2023 report by Data Bridge Market Research, the global men's grooming market is expected to grow by over 6.5% annually through 2030 , with non-invasive grooming services like laser hair removal contributing to this upward trend. Men are increasingly choosing laser solutions to address areas such as the back, chest, neck, and beard lines, citing reduced irritation, precision, and time savings as key motivators.

"More men are coming in for laser treatments because they're looking for a clean, low-maintenance option," said Aleya Bamdad , Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "Whether it's athletes, professionals, or everyday clients, we're seeing a shift toward comfort-focused grooming that fits into their lifestyle."

Trends in Men's Laser Hair Removal

Men's demand for laser treatments is often driven by practical concerns , such as ingrown hairs, razor bumps, or skin irritation caused by frequent shaving. In particular, laser hair removal offers an alternative for individuals with sensitive skin who prefer to avoid waxing or daily shaving routines.

Advancements in laser technology-such as built-in cooling systems and customizable wavelength settings-have made treatments more accessible and effective across different skin types and hair densities. Laser by Aleya provides personalized consultations to ensure safety and satisfaction for each client.

Safe, Modern, and Discreet Services

Located in Great Neck, Laser by Aleya offers discreet, professional care in a welcoming environment. All treatments are conducted by certified professionals using FDA-cleared technology designed for precision and client comfort.

As the market continues to evolve, Laser by Aleya remains focused on providing high-quality services to meet the growing demand from both male and female clients seeking safe, long-term hair removal solutions.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services in Great Neck. Committed to delivering safe, effective, and personalized treatments , Laser by Aleya uses advanced techniques to help clients achieve smooth, hair-free skin . Founded by Aleya Bamdad , a certified expert with 20 years of experience , Laser by Aleya focuses on client comfort, satisfaction, and results , setting the standard in quality hair removal services .

Contact Info

Aleya Bamdad

Founder & CEO

Email: ...

Phone: (516) 551-8194

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Digital Silk