Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange And Montreal Exchange Closed For Canada Day
The Exchanges will re-open and resume regular trading hours on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
About TMX Group (TSX: X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , TSX Trust , TMX Trayport , TMX Datalinx , TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile , which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup .
For more information, please contact:
Catherine Kee
Head of Media Relations
TMX Group
416-671-1704
...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: TMX Group Limited
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
