Turkish Pres.: Israeli Occupation Attacks Could Spark Migration, Nuclear Risks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, June 20 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said that the spiral of violence triggered by Israel occupation attacks could harm the region and Europe in terms of migration and the possibility of nuclear leakage.
This came in a phone call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, saying that nuclear disputes with Iran should be resolved via talks and warned that Israeli occupation's attack has severely heightened threats to regional security, according to Turkiye's Communications Directorate.
The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations as well as regional issues, it added. (end)
