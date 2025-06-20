Crunch Franchise Brings State-Of-The-Art Fitness Facility To Leesburg, Virginia

LEESBURG, Va., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announces the opening of Crunch Leesburg in Leesburg, Virginia. The $5 million, 35,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors June 24th. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Fitness Growth Capital, LLC, Crunch Leesburg will be located at 536 Fort Evans Rd NE – close to Home Goods, Marshalls and Trader Joe's - creating new fitness offerings for residents of Leesburg.

Fusing fitness with entertainment, Crunch Leesburg will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, power half-hour circuit training, TRX®, personal training, Olympic Lifting Platforms, a dedicated group fitness studio, Ride cycling classes, a functional HIITZONETM training area with indoor turf, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, Kids Crunch babysitting, a boxing area, Cryo Therapy Lounge, Cocoon Wellness Pods and full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna.

Fitness Growth Capital owns and operates Crunch Fitness locations across the U.S., with plans to open in Waldorf, Maryland and other locations later this year.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Leesburg," said Chad Smith, owner of Crunch Leesburg. "Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. Add in our high-energy environment and affordable memberships and we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!"

Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category for the second year in a row and #32 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch Fitness continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

Prospective members can visit CrunchLeesburg for more information about memberships and to sign up. The first 500 founding members to lock in their rate will receive $1 down, one month free, a complimentary t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch is expanding its team within Leesburg and is looking for individuals who are eager to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch believes in not only being the best place to work out but also the best place to work. Interested applicants can apply today at CrunchLeesburg .

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness

