Social Media Influencer Found Dead After Disturbing Facebook Live, 'I Need Help'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Zaria Khadejah Carr, a 27-year-old social media influencer, was found dead at her home in Twin City, Georgia. She had 35,000 followers on Facebook . Hours before her death, she went live on Facebook asking for help. The social media influencer was known as Duchess Dior.

During the live video, her husband, Shamarcus Carr, 29, was seen arguing with her and holding a knife. He also made strange comments, saying“the devil” was stopping him from sharing a message.

Later, when police tried to arrest him, Shamarcus took his own life. Police are still investigating the case. The official cause of Zaria's death has not been confirmed.

Just three hours before her body was found , Zaria posted a worrying message on Facebook under the name Duchess Dior.

“I really don't know what to do. But, I need help before I lose my life or freedom! My kids need me!” International Business Times quoted her as saying.

The post shocked her followers, who quickly asked others to call emergency services.

Shamarcus, known as“The Frenchman” on Facebook, often shared videos about his French bulldog breeding business. His wife, Zaria, was also seen in many of his posts.

Zaria's death is now under investigation, along with Shamarcus's. Some online viewers say parts of a heated argument between the couple were seen on a livestream.

In it, Zaria reportedly accused him of not helping at home but spending on other women. At one point, he was seen with a knife though Zaria appeared to laugh and downplay the threat.

So far, police and investigators haven't shared how Zaria died. A post-mortem report is awaited.

Missing car

When police reached her home, Zaria's car was missing. Shamarcus was also gone. Later that night, police found the car about 80 miles away in Wayne County.

When officers tried to stop the car, Shamarcus shot himself. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.