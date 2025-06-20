Social Media Influencer Found Dead After Disturbing Facebook Live, 'I Need Help'
During the live video, her husband, Shamarcus Carr, 29, was seen arguing with her and holding a knife. He also made strange comments, saying“the devil” was stopping him from sharing a message.Also Read | Qatar Airways defends crew for seating dead body next to couple on flight
Later, when police tried to arrest him, Shamarcus took his own life. Police are still investigating the case. The official cause of Zaria's death has not been confirmed.
Just three hours before her body was found , Zaria posted a worrying message on Facebook under the name Duchess Dior.
“I really don't know what to do. But, I need help before I lose my life or freedom! My kids need me!” International Business Times quoted her as saying.
The post shocked her followers, who quickly asked others to call emergency services.Also Read | Instagram influencer arrested for honeytrapping builder for ₹2 crore
Shamarcus, known as“The Frenchman” on Facebook, often shared videos about his French bulldog breeding business. His wife, Zaria, was also seen in many of his posts.
Zaria's death is now under investigation, along with Shamarcus's. Some online viewers say parts of a heated argument between the couple were seen on a livestream.Also Read | AI vs Humans: Artificial intelligence influencers outperform originals
In it, Zaria reportedly accused him of not helping at home but spending on other women. At one point, he was seen with a knife though Zaria appeared to laugh and downplay the threat.
So far, police and investigators haven't shared how Zaria died. A post-mortem report is awaited.Missing car
When police reached her home, Zaria's car was missing. Shamarcus was also gone. Later that night, police found the car about 80 miles away in Wayne County.
When officers tried to stop the car, Shamarcus shot himself. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.
