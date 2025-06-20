Sivasubramanian Ramann Assumes Charge As The Chairperson Of PFRDA
He was appointed by a notification on 8 April for a tenure of five years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or till he attains the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.
Ramann is an officer of the Indian Audit & Accounts Service (IA&AS) from the 1991 batch. Prior to joining PFRDA, he served as deputy comptroller and auditor general and chief technology officer in the office of the comptroller and auditor general of India.
He has previously held several leadership positions, including chairman and managing director of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), managing director and chief executive officer of National E-Governance Services Ltd. (NeSL), and principal accountant general of Jharkhand.
From 2006 to 2013, he also served as chief general manager (CGM) and then as executive director at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
Ramann holds a Bachelor's degree in economics and an MBA from the University of Delhi. He also possesses multiple professional and academic qualifications, including an M.Sc. in Financial Regulation from the London School of Economics, an LLB, a Chief Digital Officer certification from the Indian School of Business, the Certified Internal Auditor credential from the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), Florida, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Securities Law.
With his vast experience in public finance, technology and financial regulation, Ramann will guide PFRDA in its objective to strengthen India's pension system and promote retirement security for all citizens, a finance ministry statement said.
