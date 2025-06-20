ENG Vs IND: Will June 20 Mark The Beginning Of Sai Sudharsan's Journey From Test Debutant To Batting Icon?

The young Indian batter Sai Sudharsan's dream of donning an India Test jersey has finally come true as he was handed a Test cap by veteran cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of the first Test of the five-match series against England at Headingley on Friday, June 20.

Team India has begun a new era, in what is known as the generational shift in red-ball cricket after the retirement of three stalwarts, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Rohit and Kohli bid adieu to red-ball cricket before the England tour, while Ashwin retired from international cricket midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in December last year.

As part of the transition phase, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant were included in the leadership group as captain and vice-captain, respectively, along with the addition of new faces, including Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh, in the Test squad, signifying a bold step in building a youthful core in India's red-ball future.

Sai Sudharsan gets a Test cap on a special day

Sai Sudharsan was touted to make his Test debut in the first match of the series against England in Leeds, and his dream got fulfilled when he received his maiden Test cap from Cheteshwar Pujara.

After grinding hard in domestic cricket and IPL, along with a showcase of his brilliance in the County Championship for Surrey last season, Sudharsan finally earned his place in the Indian Test XI and was slotted to No.3 in the batting order.

The No.3 spot was in a discussion after Shubman Gill took Virat Kohli's No.4 spot. Before Gill, one of the crucial spots was crucially held by Cheteshwar Pujara, who, fittingly, presented the Test cap to the young Tamil Nadu batter. Sai Sudharsan had succeeded Pujara and Gill in occupying a pivotal batting position, inheriting a role that has traditionally been the backbone of India's line-up.

Test Cap number 3⃣1⃣7⃣ Congratulations to Sai Sudharsan, who is all set to make his Test Debut Updates ▶️ #TeamIndia | #ENGvIND twitter/wn8kaXdln6

- BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2025

However, Sudharsan is making his debut on June 20, which is often considered a special day in Indian cricket history - a date etched in the sport's legacy, symbolising the dawn of remarkable careers and the emergence of future legends in the longest format.

With June 20 being the day of Sudharsan's Test debut, it can be seen as a destiny-marked occasion that could well signal the beginning of a long and illustrious journey for the stylish left-hander in India's red-ball legacy.

Why 'June 20' holds significance in Indian cricket?

The month and day 'June 20' hold a lot of significance in the Indian cricket history, as it was exactly this day Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli made their Test debuts and then, went on to become the batting mainstays for Team India in the longest format of the game.

Ganguly and Dravid made their red-ball debut for Team India at Lord's, where the former announced his arrival in the Test arena with a brilliant century, while the latter fell five runs short of the three-figure mark but impressed everyone with solid technique and temperament. Thereafter, the batting duo went on to cement their place in India's Test side as well as became the captains of the national team.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, made his Test debut against the West Indies at Kingston in 2011, marking the beginning of a glittering red-ball career that would eventually see him become one of India's most successful and prolific batters of all time.

20th June 1996 - Rahul Dravid made his Test debut.20th June 1996 - Sourav Ganguly made his Test debut.20th June 2011 - Virat Kohli made his Test debut.- All 3 went on to play more than 100 Tests for India! twitter/I8SIys8V3k

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 20, 2025

Rahul Dravid is currently the second leading run-getter for India in Tests, with 13265 runs in 163 matches, while Sourav Ganguly finished his Test career as the fourth leading run-getter in 2008, amassing 7212 in 113 matches.

Virat Kohli called time on his illustrious Test career after scoring 9230 runs in 123 matches, falling 770 runs short of joining Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar in the elite 10,000-run club.

Will Sudharsan make June 20 his own in Indian cricket's folklore?

Since 'June 20' has historically served as a launchpad for some of India's most iconic Test careers, Sai Sudharsan has embarked on a Test journey exactly on the same date with hopes of carving his name alongside the greats in Indian cricket's folklore.

Sudharsan has showcased his potential in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League. In the Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu last year, the youngster has amassed 304 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 76.00 in 4 innings. He has a good record in first-class record, aggregating 1957 runs, including seven centuries and five fifties, at an average of 39.93 in 29 matches.

In the IPL 2025, Sai Sudharsan was at his best as he was the highest run-getter of the season with 759 runs in 15 matches. The Tamil Nadu batter has showcased his batting brilliance in the last season of the County Championship, amassing 281 runs in five matches.

With his early exploits across formats and consistent performances in domestic, IPL, and County cricket, Sai Sudharsan has embarked on a Test journey, with the hope of translating his promise into a lasting impact and scripting his own legacy, starting on a date already immortalised in Indian cricket history.

However, it remains to be seen how Sai Sudharsan rises to the occasion, adapts to the rigours of Test cricket, and shapes his journey from a debutant to a potential batting mainstay in India's red-ball future.