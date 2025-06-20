Farah Khan Reveals Who Is The Biggest Actor In Her House
The 'Main Hoon Na' maker took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and dropped a video where she had captured her messy home, littered with cotton. However, the culprit, Smoochy was comfortably hiding under the covers, trying to get away with his innocent face.
As Farah got a close-up of Smoochy's face, he refused to make eye contact with the camera.
Awarding her furry baby with the title of the 'best actor', the director captioned the post, "Acting koi issey seekhe!! OSCARRRRR! @smochythepoochy."
Smoochy keeps on making such fun appearances on Farah's feed.
Back in March, Farah shared that Smoochy is her only kid who likes to pose with her.
Taking to her official IG, the 'Om Shanti Om' maker shared a cute selfie with her furry baby posing on the couch.
"The only child who will pose with me", Farah captioned the post.
Meanwhile, along with taking over Farah's life, Smoochy has also taken over her bed.
Taking to social media, Farah posted a video of a dimly lit bedroom with a cozy, neatly arranged bed. However, it was not Farah, but Smoochy who lay comfortably in the center of the bed. He seemed to be owning not just the bed but the entire space.
Farah accompanied the clip with a hilarious caption saying, "When u realize it's actually her bed n she's just letting u sleep in it! @smoochythepoochy.”
The“Chand Tare” song from the 1997 film“Yes Boss” starring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla was also added in the backdrop.
