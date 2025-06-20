Weekly Recap: 11 Tech Press Releases You Need To See

By enabling users to filter by scientific indications, methods of action, funding phases, location, capital raised, clinical progress, investors, and partners, BYTE51 offers robust tools for investigating privately held biotech enterprises. This helps the varied Big4Bio audience by enabling VCs, business developers, and startup CEOs to make quicker, more informed, and more strategic decisions.The edtech sector's first all-inclusive AI-powered career counselor created especially for people undergoing digital upskilling is SimpliMentor GPT. SimpliMentor GPT, which was developed to address a long-standing vacuum in scaled, tailored career mentoring, provides real-time, individualized advice at every stage of a professional's development, bridging the gap between skill-building and career advancement.With 2.78 million workers losing their lives annually from work-related accidents worldwide, Voxel's global expansion is timely as companies require AI-driven safety solutions to shift from a reactive to a proactive approach to workplace safety. By offering real-time hazard identification and predictive safety analytics, Voxel's technology helps organizations enhance operational awareness and decrease workplace incidents, no matter where they are located.Tony Gingiss, the CEO of Millennium Space Systems, stated that delivering high-performance spacecraft is essential not only for advancing scientific knowledge and facilitating future space weather predictions but also for enhancing space resilience and preparedness in alignment with national defense goals.This collaboration between Riverside Research and Anduril Collaborate represents a groundbreaking initiative to permanently address specific cyber vulnerabilities at the tactical edge, ensuring that national security agencies and warfighters possess the secure, dependable, and cyber-resilient systems necessary for mission success.Since businesses are often unaware of how AI is being used and the risks it poses to their data, privacy, and compliance, BigID introduced Vendor AI Assessment, the first solution of its kind, to assist them in identifying, assessing, and managing the risks associated with third-party AI usage.Bybit's move signals emerging financial service providers' foray into traditional finance, bringing competitive product suites and digital asset capabilities into conventional markets with some of the world's deepest liquidity."The adoption of Edge AI applications is driving the need for advancements in semiconductor technologies to enable complex computational tasks, improve efficiency, and expand AI capabilities across various industries and applications," said John Koeter, senior vice president for the Synopsys IP Group.Whether engaging in breakout strategies, taking advantage of altcoin fluctuations, or handling well-defined long-term investments, Klein's system adjusts to the user's trading style rather than vice versa."We are very proud to collaborate with Portugal in strengthening Europe's defense and disaster relief capabilities. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing critical ISR infrastructure and advancing sovereign space technologies within the region," says Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-founder of ICEYE.Electronic health records (EHRs) that are dispersed, redundant documentation, and growing administrative needs overwhelm healthcare institutions. By tackling these issues head-on, Skypoint Scribe and Skypoint Lia enable doctors to spend more time with patients and less time managing systems.

