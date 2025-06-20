O'shaughnessy Ventures Awards $100K Fellowship To Preserve Literary Knowledge With AI

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Becker will use the fellowship to build an AI-powered tool that helps independent bookstores identify and catalog rare and obscure books. Long-term, he aims to create a free, open database containing metadata for a vast range of lesser-known books, pamphlets, monographs and magazines. He will also publish essays and interviews to cultivate a community of book lovers around the project.

Becker works at the secondhand bookstore his family has operated since 1993. His tool aims to reduce hours of manual research to seconds of automated work, helping bookstores preserve literary knowledge while operating more efficiently. Better cataloging will enable readers to discover overlooked works and support bookstores in their role as cultural stewards.

Previously, Becker spent three years in China helping scale an education startup to 60 employees across 12 cities. He later became a professor and managing director at the University of Houston's Stimulating Urban Renewal Through Entrepreneurship (SURE) Program, where he helped grow more than 1,200 small businesses. He writes about books, philosophy, culture and legacy in his newsletter, Charlie Becker .

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "Independent bookstores are essential cultural institutions, and Charlie's work gives them the tools they need to thrive in the digital age. His passion for books is unmistakable and shared by our team. We're excited to help bring his vision to life."

"Using AI to empower used bookstores is a way of applying cutting-edge technology to honor old and often overlooked wisdom," said Becker. "Receiving an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship is a powerful endorsement of that vision. I don't believe success can be guaranteed, but the time, support and network this fellowship provides feel as close to a sure thing as I could hope for."

About the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships Program

Launched in 2023, the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships program discovers and empowers the world's boldest creatives, builders and researchers. Fellows receive a $100,000 grant and gain access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts.

OSV will award 12 fellowships in 2025. Applicants will also be considered for the O'Shaughnessy Grants program, which provides 20 additional $10,000 grants to promising innovators.

Becker is the ninth fellow announced in 2025. More information about previous fellows is available at OSV's website .

Applications for the fellowships are now closed and will reopen on Jan. 1, 2026. Individuals interested in learning more can do so via OSV's website .

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of five books, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and technology with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education. For more information, visit OSV's website .

