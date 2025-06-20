Mystery Science Theater 3000 Creator Joel Hodgson Joins Stories From The Top For An Exclusive Interview

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In this in-depth conversation, Joel shares how his early interests in magic, ventriloquism, and stand-up comedy evolved into one of the most creative and unconventional careers in entertainment. The episode takes listeners through the behind-the-scenes story of how MST3K was born-from DIY puppetry and sci-fi satire to developing a fanbase that spans generations.

The episode also features Joel's advice for aspiring creatives looking to break into the business and an exclusive look at his upcoming documentary project, offering fans a glimpse into what's next from the mind that brought us the Satellite of Love.

This episode, titled "Stories From the Top 55: Joel Hodgson – Mystery Science Theater 3000" , is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube .

Listen or watch the full episode and read show notes:



About Stories From the Top

Stories From the Top is your guide to better business development. Produced by Edge of Cinem , and hosted by Matt Scura and Jeremy Schmidt, each episode explores the stories and strategies of successful entrepreneurs, executives, and creatives.

About Edge of Cinema

Edge of Cinema is a full-service video production and marketing agency based in the Greater Philadelphia Area. Since 2009, Edge of Cinema has helped brands, nonprofits, and creatives tell impactful stories through high-quality video, podcasting, and digital marketing strategy.

