Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Creator Joel Hodgson Joins Stories From The Top For An Exclusive Interview

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Creator Joel Hodgson Joins Stories From The Top For An Exclusive Interview


2025-06-20 08:46:16
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In this in-depth conversation, Joel shares how his early interests in magic, ventriloquism, and stand-up comedy evolved into one of the most creative and unconventional careers in entertainment. The episode takes listeners through the behind-the-scenes story of how MST3K was born-from DIY puppetry and sci-fi satire to developing a fanbase that spans generations.

The episode also features Joel's advice for aspiring creatives looking to break into the business and an exclusive look at his upcoming documentary project, offering fans a glimpse into what's next from the mind that brought us the Satellite of Love.

This episode, titled "Stories From the Top 55: Joel Hodgson – Mystery Science Theater 3000" , is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube .

Listen or watch the full episode and read show notes:

About Stories From the Top

Stories From the Top is your guide to better business development. Produced by Edge of Cinem , and hosted by Matt Scura and Jeremy Schmidt, each episode explores the stories and strategies of successful entrepreneurs, executives, and creatives.

About Edge of Cinema

Edge of Cinema is a full-service video production and marketing agency based in the Greater Philadelphia Area. Since 2009, Edge of Cinema has helped brands, nonprofits, and creatives tell impactful stories through high-quality video, podcasting, and digital marketing strategy.

For more information, visit:

Media Contact

Matthew Scura
 Founder & Podcast Host
[email protected]
610-304-9504

SOURCE Edge of Cinema

MENAFN20062025003732001241ID1109700591

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search