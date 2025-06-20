Mystery Science Theater 3000 Creator Joel Hodgson Joins Stories From The Top For An Exclusive Interview
The episode also features Joel's advice for aspiring creatives looking to break into the business and an exclusive look at his upcoming documentary project, offering fans a glimpse into what's next from the mind that brought us the Satellite of Love.
This episode, titled "Stories From the Top 55: Joel Hodgson – Mystery Science Theater 3000" , is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube .
Listen or watch the full episode and read show notes:
About Stories From the Top
Stories From the Top is your guide to better business development. Produced by Edge of Cinem , and hosted by Matt Scura and Jeremy Schmidt, each episode explores the stories and strategies of successful entrepreneurs, executives, and creatives.
About Edge of Cinema
Edge of Cinema is a full-service video production and marketing agency based in the Greater Philadelphia Area. Since 2009, Edge of Cinema has helped brands, nonprofits, and creatives tell impactful stories through high-quality video, podcasting, and digital marketing strategy.
For more information, visit:
Media Contact
Matthew Scura
Founder & Podcast Host
[email protected]
610-304-9504
SOURCE Edge of Cinema
