Harsh Desal, Roberto Nonato And Areweinlove Proudly Present On The Line
The production stars Harsh Desai, Roberto Nonato, Hannah Rose Doherty, and McCall Davis.
The production features scenic design by Hana Marie Ali and Isabella Pardo , costume design by Charlie Areddy , and lighting design by Klara Eales and Nilton Emilio . Laura Grace Dhillon is the sound designer and stage manager . Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.
The Actors Temple Theatre (339 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036) on June 28 at 3 PM & 8 PM and June 29 at 3 PM .
Tickets: $27–$35 | Available via Telecharge: telecharge/On-The-Line-Tickets
Running Time: 60 minutes
Website: AreWeInLove
Media Kit with Photos
SHIRA BEHORE (Playwright) is an Israeli-American an actor, director and award-winning writer based in NYC. Her debut novel charted at #1 for YA murder mysteries on Amazon in 2021. She made her directing debut with her own original stage play for the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute Summer of 2024. She recently starred as Meg March in an Off-Broadway run of Little Women, and is very excited to make her Off-Broadway writer's debut with On The Line.
KLARA EALES (Director) is an actor, producer, and intentional storyteller. Having grown up in both the Middle East and South Africa, her cross-cultural lens informs every project she touches. Through Are We In Love Productions, she leads with a commitment to authenticity and empathy-championing bold, human-centered storytelling. Her upcoming feature film Veld is currently in post-production.
Are We In Love Productions is a hub for emerging creatives, driven by the belief that love is a vital, transformative force in storytelling. Focused on fostering connection in an increasingly alienated world, the company creates work that asks-and sometimes answers-the question: Are We In Love? Learn more at areweinlove .
Media Contact: Katie Rosin / Kampfire PR
917-562-5670 / [email protected]
SOURCE AreWeInLove
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment