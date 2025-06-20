Harsh Desal, Roberto Nonato And Areweinlove Proudly Present On The Line

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Set in the heat-drenched summer of 1992 North Carolina,follows two boys from the wrong side of town who decide to rob the grandest house in their neighborhood. But when they meet Therese Calloway, a girl with nothing left to lose, their plan begins to unravel, revealing truths about power, inheritance, and survival.

The production stars Harsh Desai, Roberto Nonato, Hannah Rose Doherty, and McCall Davis.

The production features scenic design by Hana Marie Ali and Isabella Pardo , costume design by Charlie Areddy , and lighting design by Klara Eales and Nilton Emilio . Laura Grace Dhillon is the sound designer and stage manager . Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

The Actors Temple Theatre (339 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036) on June 28 at 3 PM & 8 PM and June 29 at 3 PM .

Tickets: $27–$35 | Available via Telecharge: telecharge/On-The-Line-Tickets

Running Time: 60 minutes

Website: AreWeInLove

Media Kit with Photos

SHIRA BEHORE (Playwright) is an Israeli-American an actor, director and award-winning writer based in NYC. Her debut novel charted at #1 for YA murder mysteries on Amazon in 2021. She made her directing debut with her own original stage play for the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute Summer of 2024. She recently starred as Meg March in an Off-Broadway run of Little Women, and is very excited to make her Off-Broadway writer's debut with On The Line.

KLARA EALES (Director) is an actor, producer, and intentional storyteller. Having grown up in both the Middle East and South Africa, her cross-cultural lens informs every project she touches. Through Are We In Love Productions, she leads with a commitment to authenticity and empathy-championing bold, human-centered storytelling. Her upcoming feature film Veld is currently in post-production.

Are We In Love Productions is a hub for emerging creatives, driven by the belief that love is a vital, transformative force in storytelling. Focused on fostering connection in an increasingly alienated world, the company creates work that asks-and sometimes answers-the question: Are We In Love? Learn more at areweinlove .

