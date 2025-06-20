Kaldvík AS: Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting

Kaldvík AS: Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting
Notice is given to the shareholders of the Company that an extraordinary general meeting for this purpose will be held on 4 July 2025 at 12:00 hours (CEST).
The meeting will be held digitally through Lumi AGM. Shareholders are encouraged to pre-register their attendance to the meeting and shareholders may also provide a proxy. Deadline for the pre-registration and registration of proxies is 2 July 2025 at 12:00 hours (CEST).
The notice for the extraordinary general meeting, including the attendance and proxy forms, is attached to this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
Roy-Tore Rikardsen, CEO: +354 791 0006 (mobile)
Robert Robertsson, CFO: +354 843 0086 (mobile)
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
-
Kaldvik AS - Notice of EGM 20 June 2025
