Kaldvík AS: Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frøya, 20 June 2025: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Kaldvík AS (the "Company") on 4 June 2025 regarding a request to hold an extraordinary general meeting to consider a proposal to open an investigation.

Notice is given to the shareholders of the Company that an extraordinary general meeting for this purpose will be held on 4 July 2025 at 12:00 hours (CEST).

The meeting will be held digitally through Lumi AGM. Shareholders are encouraged to pre-register their attendance to the meeting and shareholders may also provide a proxy. Deadline for the pre-registration and registration of proxies is 2 July 2025 at 12:00 hours (CEST).

The notice for the extraordinary general meeting, including the attendance and proxy forms, is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Roy-Tore Rikardsen, CEO: +354 791 0006 (mobile)

Robert Robertsson, CFO: +354 843 0086 (mobile)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

Kaldvik AS - Notice of EGM 20 June 2025