Kingland Welcomes Financial Services Partner George Howe
"George brings a tremendous depth of experience from his time at the firm," said David Kingland, CEO. "His strong executive presence, strategic mindset, and deep understanding of the financial services landscape will be a tremendous asset as we continue driving our business across the Banking and Capital Markets industry." Since its inception in 1992, Kingland has grown and is recognized as one of the leading providers of data, risk, and compliance software in the world. Kingland specializes in enterprise software and high expertise services for the most integral public accounting, banking and capital markets, insurance, and healthcare companies.
"For the past 28 years, I have worked in Financial Services, assisting Banking and Capital Markets clients in addressing complex challenges across a range of domains, including regulatory remediation, risk management, finance, operations, and technology. I am thrilled to join Kingland, where I look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional service and high-quality solutions to our clients-and the broader industry- to tackle some of the most complex and demanding data, technology, and business issues," says Mr. Howe.
SOURCE Kingland
