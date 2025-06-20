Dow Futures Decline As Trump Considers Iran Attack: GMS, Home Depot, Accenture, Kroger Among Stocks In Focus

U.S. stocks appear set to open on a negative note on Friday as President Donald Trump considers an attack on Iran after dithering over the past week.

The Israel-Iran conflict, now in its eighth day, has been weighing on investor sentiments. Trump's rhetoric against Iran and its nuclear ambitions has been growing over the past few days. The White House has stated that as far as the direct involvement of the U.S. on the ground in Iran is concerned, the President will take a call within the next two weeks.

While Dow Jones futures declined by 0.16% at the time of writing, the S & P 500 futures were down 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100's futures fell 0.2%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index rose 0.31%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) fell 0.19%, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was down 0.18% on Friday morning.

Bitcoin (BTC) rose 1.13% in the past 24 hours.

Asian markets ended Friday's trading session on a mixed note, with the KOSPI leading with gains of 1.46%, followed by the Hang Seng index, which gained 1.24%, and the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index rising 0.19%.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.22%, while the Shanghai Composite declined 0.07%.

Stocks To Watch



GMS Inc. (GMS), Home Depot Inc. (HD): Home Depot has made a bid to acquire building products distributor GMS. This comes after Brad Jacobs' QXO Inc. (QXO) announced its acquisition bid for GMS on Wednesday for approximately $5 billion.

Accenture Plc. (ACN): Accenture's third-quarter revenue of $17.7 billion and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.49 beat analyst estimates of $17.32 billion and $3.32, respectively, according to Stocktwits data. Kroger Co. (KR): Retail chain Kroger is scheduled to report its first-quarter results, with Wall Street expecting revenue of $45.16 billion and EPS of $1.45, according to Stocktwits data.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.