Trump's Two-Week Countdown: Will US Join Israel-Iran War?

US President Donald Trump will announce within two weeks whether the Unites States will join the Israel-Iran war. The White House says diplomacy is still possible, but military options remain open. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that national security and nuclear threats are key factors in Trump's final decision.

