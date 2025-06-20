Amritsar: BSF Thwarts Cross-Border Smuggling, Seizes 7.47 Kg Methamphetamine From Drone
In a major breakthrough, Border Security Force (BSF) troops, acting on precise intelligence from the BSF Intelligence Wing, conducted a strategic operation along the Amritsar border on Friday. At approximately 2:30 am, BSF personnel intercepted a drone using advanced technical countermeasures. The subsequent search of the suspected dropping zone near Mode village, Amritsar district, led to the recovery of an assembled drone carrying a black bag containing seven packets of ICE (Methamphetamine), weighing 7.47 kg, from an irrigated agricultural field, according to the release.In a series of coordinated operations, the Border Security Force (BSF), recovered two drones from Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts in two separate search operations on Wednesday, according to an official statement.
According to an official release from PRO,“Based on information, a search operation launched by the BSF troops led to the recovery of 1 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field adjacent to village Kalia of Tarn Taran district.”
"Later, the BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police successfully recovered another DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field adjacent to village Gendhu Kilcha of Ferozepur district," it said.
The release said that swift actions of BSF troops on precise inputs and robust technical countermeasures deployed on the border successfully thwarted a few more nefarious attempts of illicit drone intrusions from across the border.
