UN Reports Unprecedented Levels Of Violence Against Children In Conflict Zones In 2024

New York [US], June 20 (ANI/ WAM): Violence against children in conflict-affected regions reached unprecedented levels in 2024, marking the worst figures since the United Nations began monitoring nearly three decades ago, the organisation revealed to the Secretary-General Annual Report on Children and Armed Conflict, "In 2024, violence against children in armed conflict reached unprecedented levels, with a staggering 25 per cent surge in the number of grave violations in comparison with 2023."

Record-breaking number of violations

The report verified 41,370 grave violations, of which 36,221 were committed in 2024 and 5,149 were committed earlier but verified in 2024, the highest number since the monitoring tool was established nearly 30 years ago new high surpassed 2023, another record year, which itself represented a 21 per cent increase over the preceding year more than 4,500 killed and 7,000 injured, children continue to bear "the brunt of relentless hostilities and indiscriminate attacks," the report said. There was also a marked increase in the number of child victims of multiple violations to 22,495 its annual report, the UN compiled violations of the rights of children, those aged under 18, in some 20 conflict zones around the world.

Palestinian territories top list of violations

The Palestinian territories occupied the top spot in the dismal rankings, with more than 8,500 serious violations, the vast majority attributed to Israeli forces, including more than 4,800 in the Gaza Strip figure included confirmation of 1,259 Palestinian children killed in Gaza, and the UN noted it was in the process of verifying information on an additional 4,470 children killed in 2024 in the war-torn territory report also highlighted Israel's military operations in Lebanon, where more than 500 children were killed or injured last year. (ANI/ WAM)