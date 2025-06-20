Quinsam Highlights Favourable Investee News
Earlier this week, as part of it ongoing and previously announced effort to obtain liquidity for its private company investments, Quinsam entered into an acquisition agreement with Royalties Inc. (CSE: RI) pursuant to which Quinsam sold its 1 million common shares of Music Royalties Inc. at a price of $0.50 per share with a value of $500,000 in exchange for the issuance of 12,500,000 shares in Royalties Inc. Quinsam originally acquired its shares in Music Royalties in 2021. The Royalties Inc. shares acquired by Quinsam are subject to a typical four-month statutory hold.
Yesterday, Royalties Inc. announced that Minera Portree de Zacatecas S.A. de C.V., a company in which Royalties Inc. holds an 88% ownership stake, achieved a significant legal victory in the Third Commercial Court of Zacatecas upholding Royalty Inc.'s entitlement to royalty payments from mining concessions at the Cozamin Mine, operated by Capstone Copper Corp. (TSX: CS). As a result, the share price of Royalties Inc. rose by over 200% yesterday.
Quinsam is very pleased with the news from Royalties Inc. and will continue to pursue its efforts to obtain liquidity for its unlisted investment holdings.
About Quinsam Capital Corporation
Quinsam is a merchant bank with a focus on "small cap" investments which it believes are undervalued. We do not invest on behalf of third parties or offer investment advice.
Generally, Quinsam does not believe that individual investments are material events. Quinsam may choose to announce certain investments once the company has finished buying its position because we feel that this information helps investors understand our decision making process. Generally, Quinsam does not announce the sale of investments.
