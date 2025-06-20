Azerbaijan, Georgia Discuss Strengthening Parliamentary Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, met on June 20 with a delegation from Georgia led by Shota Berekashvili, Chairman of the Sectoral Economy and Economic Policy Committee of the Georgian Parliament, who is currently visiting Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Milli Majlis Press and Public Relations Department.

The meeting highlighted the growing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, rooted in historical friendship and brotherhood.

Speaker Gafarova emphasized that the high-level reciprocal visits between the two nations have played a crucial role in strengthening bilateral relations. She expressed satisfaction with the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia within international organizations, particularly their mutual support for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Gafarova also noted the successful collaboration between the two countries on major regional energy and transportation projects, underlining their joint contributions to regional connectivity and development.

Touching on inter-parliamentary ties, Gafarova stated that Azerbaijan and Georgia enjoy productive legislative cooperation. Friendship groups in both parliaments are actively engaged, and the countries consistently support each other within international parliamentary institutions.

She also underscored the importance of enhancing relations between parliamentary committees and hailed the tripartite format of cooperation between the foreign affairs committees of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye as a valuable model for regional dialogue.

In reference to the post-war landscape following Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, Speaker Gafarova provided information on the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Shota Berekashvili shared his impressions of the visit and stressed the importance of the historically rooted and now strategically framed relations between the two countries. He highlighted that closer cooperation not only enhances regional peace and stability but also contributes to the well-being of both nations.

Berekashvili expressed support for further deepening parliamentary relations, enhancing cooperation between committees, and strengthening the activities of friendship groups. He also shared his views on the future prospects of inter-parliamentary collaboration.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on a range of issues of mutual interest.