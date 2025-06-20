Official Date For Uzbek President's Visit To Azerbaijan Disclosed (Update)
This was announced by the Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, at the third Interregional Forum between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan held in Baku.
“Our strategic partnership has already taken on the nature of an alliance, and it is very symbolic that this forum is taking place on the eve of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's upcoming visit to Azerbaijan in early July this year,” said Kudratov.
He emphasized that the visit will open a new and exciting chapter in the ties between the two brotherly nations. Kudratov also noted Uzbekistan's intention to expand its presence in Azerbaijan actively.
As part of today's forum, both sides agreed to develop a joint schedule of reciprocal visits and business missions between the countries. The aim, according to Kudratov, is to ensure regular, structured interaction between business communities, fostering stable and long-term cooperation.
