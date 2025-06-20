Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Official Date For Uzbek President's Visit To Azerbaijan Disclosed (Update)


2025-06-20 08:07:28
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, is scheduled to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan in early July, Trend reports.

This was announced by the Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, at the third Interregional Forum between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan held in Baku.

“Our strategic partnership has already taken on the nature of an alliance, and it is very symbolic that this forum is taking place on the eve of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's upcoming visit to Azerbaijan in early July this year,” said Kudratov.

He emphasized that the visit will open a new and exciting chapter in the ties between the two brotherly nations. Kudratov also noted Uzbekistan's intention to expand its presence in Azerbaijan actively.

As part of today's forum, both sides agreed to develop a joint schedule of reciprocal visits and business missions between the countries. The aim, according to Kudratov, is to ensure regular, structured interaction between business communities, fostering stable and long-term cooperation.

MENAFN20062025000187011040ID1109700436

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search