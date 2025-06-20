How In-App Protection Aligns With Modern Application Security Strategies

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 19, 2025 8:04 am - Western Europe has become one of the fastest-expanding markets for In-App Protection. The growing implementation of digital transformation initiatives across industries, combined with the need to align business and IT strategies

QKS Group reveals that the In-App Protection Market in Western Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% by 2028.

Western Europe has become one of the fastest-expanding markets for In-App Protection. The growing implementation of digital transformation initiatives across industries, combined with the need to align business and IT strategies, is driving strong demand for robust In-App Protection solutions in the region. Organizations are increasingly recognizing the role of In-App Protection in improving decision-making, optimizing operations, and fostering innovation. As a result, businesses across Western Europe are rapidly adopting these solutions to streamline their operations, enhance agility, and gain a competitive edge in a fast-changing digital landscape.

Key questions this study aims to answer:

What is the current and future competitive landscape of the In-App Protection market in Western Europe?

Which key competitive dynamics will shape the market in the region?

How will vendors position themselves across different customer segments from small and medium businesses to large enterprises by 2028?

How will vendors' offerings of cloud-native and on-premises solutions compare in the Western European market by 2028?

What are the relative strengths and weaknesses of vendors operating in this market?

What market forecasts are expected across major industries in the region?

Which competitive factors will influence the market positioning of different vendors?

Strategic Market Insights

QKS Group defines In-App Protection as“a security solution designed to safeguard enterprise information assets against vulnerabilities and risks that may arise during the application development lifecycle.” To stay ahead of evolving cyberthreats, In-App Protection vendors continually seek to view their solutions from an attacker's perspective, allowing them to proactively innovate and implement effective threat mitigation strategies.



Vendors covered in this Study:

AppDome, Approov, Build38, Digital, F5 Networks, Guardsquare, Imperva, Jscrambler, KOBIL GmbH, Lookout, OneSpan, PreEmptive, Promon, Verimatrix, Zimperium.

