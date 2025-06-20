Stay Cool And Safe: $53 AC Safety Check Now Available In St. George, UT

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 19, 2025 8:27 am - Element Plumbing, Heating and Air Launches Limited-Time Annual AC Safety Inspection to Ensure Reliable Cooling and Energy Efficiency

As Southern Utah enters the peak of summer, ensuring your air conditioning system is safe, reliable, and energy-efficient is more important than ever. To help local homeowners prepare, Element Plumbing, Heating and Air is now offering a comprehensive Annual AC Safety Check for just $53 in St. George, UT and surrounding areas.

This limited-time offer gives residents the opportunity to catch minor AC issues before they turn into costly repairs or breakdowns. The professional safety check includes a detailed inspection of your system's electrical connections, refrigerant levels, thermostat performance, airflow, and overall functionality. With rising temperatures, this service provides the peace of mind that your cooling system can handle the heat.

“Our $53 AC Safety Check is more than just a tune-up-it's a preventative measure that ensures your comfort and safety during the summer months,” said a spokesperson for Element Plumbing, Heating and Air.“This inspection helps detect problems early, reduce energy costs, and extend the life of your system.”

The service includes:

Inspection of all electrical and mechanical components

Evaluation of refrigerant levels and system pressures

Airflow and temperature checks

Thermostat calibration

Expert safety and efficiency recommendations

For homeowners who want to ensure their cooling system is running optimally or those noticing uneven cooling or increased energy bills, this affordable inspection is a smart solution.

In addition to routine maintenance, Element Plumbing, Heating and Air also specializes in system upgrades, installations, plumbing solutions, and AC repair in St. George. Their licensed and experienced technicians are known for prompt, honest service and upfront pricing-making them a top choice for HVAC services in the region.

Don't wait for your AC to fail during a summer heatwave. Take advantage of this special $53 offer and ensure your system is ready for the season.

To schedule your AC Safety Check, contact Element Plumbing, Heating and Air today at 435-503-3993 or visit