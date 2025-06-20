Directed Energy Weapon Market Size To Reach USD 27.51 Billion In 2032

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 19, 2025 10:14 am - The Directed Energy Weapon Market was USD 7.89 billion in 2024 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period Request a free copy of this report:

19th June 2025 – Increased military and defense spending in response to new threats such as drone swarms, hypersonic weapons, and satellite-based monitoring is contributing to revenue growth in the Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) market. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) estimates that global military spending will reach USD 2,718 billion in 2024. The total spending increased by 9.4% compared to 2023.

Government and defense agencies are increasingly relying on DEW systems to achieve better precision targeting, counter UAV threats, and strengthen strategic deterrence. It employs a high-energy laser (HEL) beam to strike objects at light speed. DEWs can restrict access or prohibit hostile soldiers or assets from functioning within them. DEWs can respond to threats in a number of different ways.

The deployment of space-based radio frequency (RF) directed energy weapons for anti-satellite (ASAT) operations has emerged as a prominent trend in the Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) market. DEW systems can operate on limited frequency bands and ultra-wideband (UWB) or non-beam devices, both of which have the potential for use in anti-satellite (ASAT) applications.

However, several challenges are associated with Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs), which could hinder industry expansion. DEW performance decreases at longer distances as energy disperses and loses intensity, making it more difficult to hit targets correctly. Furthermore, environmental conditions such as fog, rain, dust, and storms can degrade beam quality, especially in laser systems, lowering operational range

Segment market overview and growth Insights:

The equipment segment is expected to account for a substantial revenue share in 2024. Defense forces all over the world are increasing their acquisition of modern DEW systems, which is contributing to revenue share. Countries such as the United States, China, Russia, India, and NATO allies are substantially raising their defense spending and investing extensively in high-performance EW technology for combating hybrid and asymmetric warfare techniques.

The Homeland Security segment contributed a significant revenue share in 2024. Homeland security agencies are making major investments in advanced directed energy weapons (DEW) to strengthen border security, critical infrastructure protection, and law enforcement. On July 11th, 2024, South Korea began the deployment of laser weapon systems geared to intercept North Korean drones. The "Block-I" DEW was obtained from Hanwha Aerospace and is meant to offer precise assaults against small aerial threats such as drones and multi-copters.

Regional market overview and growth insights:

The Middle East and Africa area is expected to grow significantly by 2032. This region currently has over 45 armed conflicts in countries such as Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Israel, and Palestine. On 29th of January 2025, the Israel Defense Forces is planning to deploy a high-energy laser weapon, the Iron Beam air defense system. Also, on 13th June 2025, new airstrikes started between Iran and Israel. These factors are anticipated to fuel the demand for directed energy weapons over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue growth by 2032. Asia-Pacific is developing as a new global power hub, owing to China and India's growing economies. China is rapidly improving its space and counter-space electronic warfare (EW) capabilities, and it is rapidly launching satellites capable of capturing high-resolution pictures. For example, on December 15, 2023, China launched the remote-sensing satellite Yaogan-41 into geostationary orbit (GEO) to monitor targets in the Indo-Pacific Ocean, Taiwan, and mainland China.

Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:

The Directed Energy Weapon Market is characterized by numerous players, with major players competing across segments and regions. The list of major players included in the Directed Energy Weapon Market report is:

Major strategic developments by leading competitors

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.: On 25th of March 2025, HII's Mission Technologies division secured a contract from the U.S. Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) to develop a prototype of a high-energy laser (HEL) weapon system. This advanced system is intended to identify, track, and engage Group 1 to Group 3 uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) across multi-domain environments. As part of the contract, HII will deliver a fully functional prototype along with comprehensive technical documentation.

Navistrat Analytics has segmented the directed energy weapon market on the basis of type, platform type, lethality, power output, range, end-use, and region:

About Us : At Navistrat Analytics, we provide high-quality, comprehensive syndicated and customized market research reports that deliver actionable insights and empower businesses through data-driven strategies.

