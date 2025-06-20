A New Survey Reveals That South Carolina Pet Owners Lead The Pack In Prioritizing Their Pet's Health--Ranking Highest In U.S.

Banfield Pet Hospital (PRNewsfoto/Banfield Pet Hospital)

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 70th anniversary, Banfield Pet Hospital , the nation's leading provider of high-quality preventive care, surveyed 5,000 pet owners across the U.S. to uncover state-by-state pet owner superlatives.

According to new survey findings, pet owners in South Carolina are the most likely to prioritize preventive care for their pet:



South Carolinians ranked No. 1 most likely to ...



Never miss their pet's flea and tick treatments (48%).

Have a wellness plan for their pet. 39% say they never miss their pet's vaccine due dates and 21% never miss their pet's twice-yearly checkups.

In addition, half say their pet gets regular exercise, though only 29% report having a pet that weighs the vet-recommended amount.

So, while pet owners in the Palmetto State are most likely to not skip preventive veterinary care, they, too, have room for improvement. With locations across South Carolina , Banfield Pet Hospital supports pets' evolving needs at every stage of life.

