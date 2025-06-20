A New Survey Reveals That South Carolina Pet Owners Lead The Pack In Prioritizing Their Pet's Health--Ranking Highest In U.S.
Banfield Pet Hospital (PRNewsfoto/Banfield Pet Hospital)
VANCOUVER, Wash., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 70th anniversary, Banfield Pet Hospital , the nation's leading provider of high-quality preventive care, surveyed 5,000 pet owners across the U.S. to uncover state-by-state pet owner superlatives.
According to new survey findings, pet owners in South Carolina are the most likely to prioritize preventive care for their pet:
South Carolinians ranked No. 1 most likely to ...
Never miss their pet's flea and tick treatments (48%).
Have a wellness plan for their pet.
In addition, half say their pet gets regular exercise, though only 29% report having a pet that weighs the vet-recommended amount.
So, while pet owners in the Palmetto State are most likely to not skip preventive veterinary care, they, too, have room for improvement. With locations across South Carolina , Banfield Pet Hospital supports pets' evolving needs at every stage of life.
About Banfield Pet Hospital
Founded in Portland, Ore. in 1955, Banfield Pet Hospital is a pioneer in preventive veterinary care with more than 1,000 general veterinary hospitals across 42 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and Mexico. Each year, Banfield's veterinary teams provide care to over 3 million pets, including more than 2 million Optimum Wellness Plan clients. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family, Banfield's 19,000+ Associates are committed to advancing veterinary medicine and giving back through programs like Banfield Gives Back-all in service of our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETSTM. Press seeking additional information are invited to call the Banfield Media Hotline: (888) 355-0595.
