New Survey Reveals Minnesota Pet Owners Prefer Cozying Up At Home With Their Pets--But Majority Are Skipping Crucial At-Home Preventive Care
Banfield Pet Hospital (PRNewsfoto/Banfield Pet Hospital)
VANCOUVER, Wash. , June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 70th anniversary, Banfield Pet Hospital , the nation's leading provider of high-quality preventive veterinary care, surveyed 5,000 U.S. pet owners to uncover state-by-state pet owner superlatives.
According to new findings, pet owners in Minnesota are among the most likely to ...
... Thrive at home with their pet:
-
Ranked among the top five states (No. 4) for reporting feeling "happiest" at home with their pet.
Nearly one in five (19%) say they spend 24 hours a day with their pet.
More than half (51%) say their pet wants to be in the same room as them at all times.
... Not leave the house without their pet:
-
63% have traveled out of state with their pet; approximately one in 10 (12%) have traveled with them to more than 10 states.
Nearly a quarter (23%) say their pet goes everywhere with them; 20% take regular road trips together.
16% have only taken vacations that include their pet.
Despite these heartwarming findings, nearly nine in 10 (89%) say they skip brushing their pet's teeth . This is particularly concerning because:
-
Bad breath is more than unpleasant-it can also be a sign of dental disease in pets, which can be associated with oral pain, excessive drooling, bleeding, and reluctance to eat or drink.
Periodontal disease, a more serious form of dental disease, may also be linked to other health issues, including heart and kidney disease.
Routine at-home dental care has been shown to be a very important aspect of good oral health, along with annual professional dental cleanings.
With Banfield Pet Hospital locations across the state , Minnesotans have nearby preventive care access-perfect for homebodies.
About Banfield Pet Hospital
Banfield Pet Hospital is a pioneer in preventive veterinary care with more than 1,000 general veterinary hospitals across the country. Each year, Banfield's veterinary teams provide care to over 3 million pets, including more than 2 million Optimum Wellness Plan clients. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family, Banfield's 19,000+ Associates are committed to advancing veterinary medicine and giving back through programs like Banfield Gives Back-all in service of our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETSTM. Press seeking additional information are invited to call the Banfield Media Hotline: (888) 355-0595.
Legal Disclaimer:
